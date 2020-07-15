Georgia inks deal with Piedmont to boost bed capacity

Georgia health officials struck a deal with Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare to add at least 62 intensive care and surgical beds to the state's healthcare infrastructure.

Under terms of the deal, Piedmont will add at least 62 beds to its Marcus Tower at the Piedmont Atlanta campus. There is an ability to scale up bed count based on demand.

"I'm very grateful to [Piedmont CEO] Kevin Brown and the entire Piedmont Healthcare team for their willingness to partner with the state of Georgia and provide this critical resource to patients and surrounding hospitals," said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. "These hospital beds will provide additional surge capacity for healthcare facilities in metro-Atlanta and ensure COVID-19 patients receive the essential care they need."

The negotiations were first reported last week and come as the state works to expand bed capacity amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

More articles on patient flow:

WellSpan to close birthing unit, end pediatric inpatient care at Waynesboro hospital

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida: A county-by-county breakdown

Which hospitals have suspended elective surgeries? A list, state by state

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.