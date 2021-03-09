Cone Health closes COVID-19 hospital

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health closed its COVID-19 hospital March 5 and transitioned care to four other hospitals.

The health system shut down the 116-bed Green Valley campus nearly a year after it opened on April 13, 2020. More than 4,700 COVID-19 patients were treated at Cone Health, and most of them were cared for at the Green Valley campus.

Patients with COVID-19 who need hospital care will receive treatment at four other Cone Health hospitals in North Carolina: Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, and Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro.



More articles on patient flow:

Outpatient visits were stable in late 2020, despite COVID-19 surge

Widow inspires Renown Health hospitals to lift visitor restrictions for COVID-19 patients

Declines in hospital volume amid COVID-19, state by state

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.