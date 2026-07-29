Brookdale University Hospital earns 2 AHA heart, stroke awards

One Brooklyn Health’s Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., has received two American Heart Association quality achievement awards recognizing its cardiovascular and stroke care.

The hospital earned Get With The Guidelines-Heart Failure Gold Plus and Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus, both part of the AHA’s national quality improvement program that evaluates hospitals on adherence to evidence-based treatment guidelines.

Brookdale also received the AHA’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll for both conditions, recognizing guideline-based care for diabetic patients hospitalized with heart failure or stroke.

“OBH Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center is committed to delivering high-quality care by following the latest evidence-based treatment guidelines,” said Dr. Hal Chadow, system chair of cardiology at One Brooklyn Health. “Get With The Guidelines helps our care teams put proven science into practice every day.”

Dr. Yahia M. Lodi, chief of neurointerventional surgery and stroke services at One Brooklyn Health, echoed the sentiment regarding the stroke recognition, citing the program’s role in helping standardize care.

Get With The Guidelines participants must demonstrate sustained performance in guideline adherence and patient education, according to the AHA. Sabra Lewsey, MD, volunteer chair of the AHA’s Heart Failure System of Care Advisory Group, said participating hospitals often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.

Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center is part of One Brooklyn Health, a three-hospital safety-net system serving Central Brooklyn.

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