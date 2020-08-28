California hospital to reopen after wildfires forced 10-day closure

Adventist Health St. Helena (Calif.) Hospital will reopen Aug. 29, 10 days after it shut down due to wildfires in the area, according to the Napa Valley Register.

The 151-bed hospital had 50 patients when the evacuation order was issued on Aug. 19. The patients were taken to other hospitals, including Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif.

The hospital is reopening after undergoing an intensive cleaning, a spokesperson told the Napa Valley Register. Regulatory agencies toured the hospital Aug. 27 and determined it is ready to treat patients, according to the report.

