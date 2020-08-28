Louisiana hospital forced to evacuate

Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Hospital began evacuating patients Aug. 27 after losing power and water service due to Hurricane Laura, according to TV station KPLC.

Patients are being transferred to other hospitals across the state, a Lake Charles Memorial spokesperson told KPLC.

"When we found out it's going to be a while before municipal water, in the amount we use, is going to be available, we contacted Louisiana Emergency Response Network," Matt Felder, the hospital's director of communications, said.

Mr. Felder said critical patients were evacuated first, including babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

"We have about 19 NICU babies here, from our women's campus, and then some dialysis patients. Those took first priority, and we were able to get them out," he told KPLC.

Though all inpatients are being transferred to other hospitals outside the affected area, the emergency department is open with limited services, according to an Aug. 28 announcement on the hospital's website.

