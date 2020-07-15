6 hospitals that cut inpatient care this year
Over the past decade, 78 rural hospitals across the U.S. have ended inpatient care but continued to provide other types of healthcare services, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.
Below are the six rural hospitals that cut inpatient care this year, according to the Sheps Center.
Edward C. McCready Memorial Hospital (Crisfield, Md.)
Converted to urgent or emergency care center
Mayo Clinic Health System-Springfield (Minn.)
Converted to outpatient health clinic
Mountain View Regional Hospital (Va.)
Converted to nursing or rehabilitation facility
Shands Live Oak (Fla.) Regional Medical Center
Converted to urgent or emergency care center
Shands Starke (Fla.) Regional Medical Center
Converted to urgent or emergency care center
UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury (Pa.)
Converted to outpatient health clinic
More articles on patient flow:
WellSpan to close birthing unit, end pediatric inpatient care at Waynesboro hospital
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida: A county-by-county breakdown
Which hospitals have suspended elective surgeries? A list, state by state
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.