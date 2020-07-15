6 hospitals that cut inpatient care this year

Over the past decade, 78 rural hospitals across the U.S. have ended inpatient care but continued to provide other types of healthcare services, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

Below are the six rural hospitals that cut inpatient care this year, according to the Sheps Center.

Edward C. McCready Memorial Hospital (Crisfield, Md.)

Converted to urgent or emergency care center

Mayo Clinic Health System-Springfield (Minn.)

Converted to outpatient health clinic

Mountain View Regional Hospital (Va.)

Converted to nursing or rehabilitation facility

Shands Live Oak (Fla.) Regional Medical Center

Converted to urgent or emergency care center

Shands Starke (Fla.) Regional Medical Center

Converted to urgent or emergency care center

UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury (Pa.)

Converted to outpatient health clinic

