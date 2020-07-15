6 hospitals that cut inpatient care this year

Over the past decade, 78 rural hospitals across the U.S. have ended inpatient care but continued to provide other types of healthcare services, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

Below are the six rural hospitals that cut inpatient care this year, according to the Sheps Center. 

Edward C. McCready Memorial Hospital (Crisfield, Md.) 
Converted to urgent or emergency care center 

Mayo Clinic Health System-Springfield (Minn.) 
Converted to outpatient health clinic 

Mountain View Regional Hospital (Va.) 
Converted to nursing or rehabilitation facility 

Shands Live Oak (Fla.) Regional Medical Center 
Converted to urgent or emergency care center 

Shands Starke (Fla.) Regional Medical Center
Converted to urgent or emergency care center 

UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury (Pa.) 
Converted to outpatient health clinic 

