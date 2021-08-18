6 hospitals cutting inpatient care

Several hospitals ending inpatient care this year cited lower patient volume as the reason for scaling back services.

Below are six hospitals that announced plans to end inpatient care this year.

1. Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock, Pa., will end acute inpatient care and surgical and emergency department services in October. The 48-bed hospital is scaling back services after experiencing a decline in patient volume over the past four years. The hospital's daily inpatient census has been less than 10 patients since 2013, according to the Rocket-Courier.

2. One Brooklyn Health's Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in New York City ended inpatient services July 1 as part of a planned transition. The facility will be turned into a medical village offering emergency services and primary, speciality and post-acute care.

3. MercyOne Oakland (Neb.) Medical Center ended inpatient and emergency care July 1 after years of declining volumes. Clinics at MercyOne Oakland and its affiliate, Lyons (Neb.) Family Medicine, remain open.

4. Catholic Health's Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph campus, in Cheektowaga, N.Y., transitioned into an outpatient and ambulatory care center in May. Under the transition, the hospital closed its intensive care unit and ended inpatient services. The changes at the St. Joseph campus were announced in March by the hospital's Buffalo, N.Y.-based parent company, Catholic Health.

5. Community HealthCare System closed the emergency room and all inpatient beds at its hospital in St. Marys, Kan., on June 4.



6. St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., ended COVID-19 inpatient services in May. COVID-19 care was one of the last remaining inpatient services at St. Joseph's Hospital, which gradually shut down inpatient services over several months.