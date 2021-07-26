CHS to cease inpatient care at Pennsylvania hospital

Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock, Pa., will end acute inpatient care and surgical and emergency department services on Oct. 23, according to the Rocket-Courier.

The 48-bed hospital, owned by Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, is scaling back services after experiencing a decline in patient volume over the past four years. The hospital's daily inpatient census has been less than 10 patients since 2013, according to the report.

The facility will continue to offer outpatient and urgent care services.

CHS has four other hospitals in Pennsylvania, which operate as part of the Commonwealth Health network.

