2 workers stabbed at Ochsner LSU Health, suspect arrested

Police have identified and arrested a man suspected of stabbing two employees at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport (La.) with a knife on Feb. 1, according to local news station WWL-TV.

Police said 27-year-old Zaokoye Chatman stabbed his mother, a hospital employee, in the head with a knife. A second worker was also stabbed. Their injuries were "serious" but not believed to be life-threatening, according to Cpl. Glen Heckard.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. inside the hospital on Feb. 1. The facility was then placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at 4 p.m.

Mr. Chatman was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Feb. 2. He faces a charge of second-degree aggravated battery, according to local news station KSLA.

More articles on patient flow:

Bon Secours to end inpatient care, emergency services at Virginia hospital

2 dead in hostage situation at Texas medical office

8 hospitals ending services, closing departments

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.