5 recent cancer center constructions, expansions

Here are five hospitals and health systems that have opened new cancer facilities or shared plans to open new centers since March 10:

1. Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine opened a new 33,000-square-foot cancer center in Newport Beach, Calif., to expand its oncologic services, the system said in an email shared with Becker's.

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has received a "significant" gift from Susan and Steve Kelly to establish a center for cancer immunotherapy, the hospital said March 28.

3. Geisinger held a ribbon cutting March 23 on an $80 million expansion to the cancer center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

4. New York City based-Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is set to build a new 31-story cancer care pavilion on its main campus expected to open in 2030, the center said March 15.

5. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health said March 10 it has broken ground on a $69 million radiation therapy facility that will offer two new therapies for patients with complex tumors: proton beam therapy and gamma knife radiosurgery.