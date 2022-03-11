Atrium Health building $69M radiation therapy center

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has broken ground on a radiation therapy facility that will offer two new therapies for patients with complex tumors.

The facility is a $69 million investment and will be located on the health system's midtown campus in Charlotte. It's expected to open in 2023, Atrium said March 10.

Specialists from Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute as well as other Atrium facilities will collaborate to offer two innovative therapies at the new radiation therapy center: proton beam therapy, a type of highly precise radiation therapy; and gamma knife radiosurgery, a non-invasive treatment for brain lesions that are difficult to treat through surgery or radiation due to their location.

Once open, it will be the only treatment center of its kind between Washington, D.C., and Atlanta and one of 38 proton beam therapy sites in the U.S., according to Atrium Health.