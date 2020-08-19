5 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are five partnerships and affiliations centered on cancer care announced since July 1.

1. Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine is affiliating with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for new medical oncology services.

2. The Eleanor N. Dana Cancer Center at the University of Toledo Medical Center and the Toledo Clinic Cancer Center will partner Sept. 1 to expand services and oncology resources in Northwest Ohio.

3. Margaret Mary Health in Batesville, Ind., has partnered with The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati for medical oncology services.

4. The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City is partnering with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists to build a cancer care facility.

5. Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Hawaii, is joining the Hawai'i Cancer Consortium, led by the University of Hawai'i Cancer Center in Honolulu.

