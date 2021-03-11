5 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are five recent cancer care-related partnerships and affiliations formed since Feb. 10.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a partnership to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com

1. Stanford (Calif.) Medicine and Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health plan to open an outpatient cancer center in Oakland, which is expected to be completed as early as 2024.

2. Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health became the latest to join Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance.

3. Theralink Diagnostics, the college of science at Fairfax, Va.-based George Mason University and New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers Cancer Institute partnered to determine whether a biomarker for HER2 breast cancer can indicate the success of personalized treatments for patients.

4. Leonardtown, Md.-based MedStar St. Mary's Hospital joined MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute in Washington, D.C., and will now offer advanced cancer care services and access to clinical trials.

5. Five of the nation's leading cancer centers, including Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, launched a major research initiative aimed at developing new treatments, advancing clinical trials and improving patient outcomes.

More articles on oncology:

Telehealth's emerging role in cancer care: 5 questions with a Michigan Medicine oncologist

Stress over medical finances tied to worse outcomes for some cancer patients, study finds

7 recent cancer facility constructions, expansions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.