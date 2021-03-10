7 recent cancer facility constructions, expansions

Here are seven hospitals, health systems and cancer institutes that have expanded their facilities or shared plans to open new centers since Feb. 18.

1. Asante health system in Southern Oregon is set to open an 80,000-square-foot regional cancer center in Medford early next year. The facility has been under construction since 2019.

2. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is building a new cancer center in Avon, Ohio. The 35,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to open in the fall and will offer radiation and medical oncology services.

3. Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute in Fort Myers broke ground on a 16,000 square-foot cancer center in Volusia County. The new facility is expected to open by the end of the year and will replace a smaller facility in Orange City.

4. As part of a $36 million expansion project, San Angelo, Texas-based Shannon Medical Center is building a new cancer center expected to open in September 2022.

5. Lansing, Mich.-based Karmanos Cancer Institute plans to open an urgent care center for cancer patients early next year.

6. A 517,000-square-foot, free-standing cancer pavilion is tentatively set to open in New Brunswick, N.J., in 2024. The pavilion is a partnership between West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers Cancer Institute.

7. Scarborough, Maine-based New England Cancer Specialists plans to open a facility in Rock Row, Maine, in 2023. The new campus would become the oncology group's flagship location.

