UC San Diego cancer center latest to join Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance

Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance March 2.

The coalition now includes 49 cancer centers and academic institutions working to advance precision medicine through comprehensive cancer profiling, as well as developing standards of care for molecular testing in oncology.

"The POA brings together leading investigators across the U.S. to collaborate on investigator initiated research initiatives that largely aim to link clinical and molecular data to answer hypothesis-driven questions," said Rana McKay, MD, oncologist and researcher UC San Diego Health.

The alliance will leverage the cancer center's design, which houses both clinical services and a research tower, to further its research efforts.

