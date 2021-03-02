UAB cancer center gets funding to support patients' lodging needs

The O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham received an emergency lodging grant from the American Cancer Society to support the lodging needs of vulnerable patient populations, the university said March 1.

The fund is meant to help more cancer patients access care by removing the barrier of lodging costs.

"Many patients have to travel long distances for cancer treatment every day," said Jordan DeMoss, vice president of clinical operations at UAB Hospital. "Many of these patients are too fatigued or sick to drive themselves to treatment each day and cannot afford to pay for lodging in the city where they recieve treatment. Lodging programs are vital for these patients to get the treatments they need and deserve."

UAB's cancer center is the only one in the state to receive the grant.

