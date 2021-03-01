Memorial Health System to open cancer center in Ohio this month

Marietta, Ohio-based Memorial Health System's cancer center in Belpre will be fully operational by mid-March after two years of construction, local NBC affiliate WTAP reported Feb. 28.

The Strecker Cancer Center will bring the health system's cancer services under one roof. It will provide all of the services previously offered at the health system's cancer center in Marietta, as well as new technology for radiation treatment.

"We will be going from two radiation machines to three at the new center so the new technology, adding an additional machine, I think that's really going to open up our capacity and what we're able to offer to patients," Stacey Wyer, director of oncology, told the news outlet.

The new facility will include the CyberKnife, a noninvasive robotic system that delivers precise radiation treatment and eliminates potential damage to healthy tissue.

"The Cyberknife can deliver treatment to cancerous and noncancerous tumors and can be an alternative to surgery for patients who either have inoperable tumors or very complex tumors that would be very difficult to operate on," Ms. Wyer said.

