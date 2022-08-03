10 oncologists on the move 

Ten oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments in the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. James Slack, MD, joined Cancer Treatment Centers of America Phoenix as a hematologic oncologist.

2. Pebbles Fagan, PhD, became associate director for cancer prevention and control for the Little Rock, Ark.-based Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute on Aug. 2.

3. New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine selected Jedd Wolchok, MD, as the Meyer Director of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center.

4. Paris Butler, MD, an associate professor in the division of plastic surgery at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale School of Medicine, was welcomed as a plastic surgeon at Smilow Cancer Hospital on July 25.

5. Harriet Kluger, MD, Harvey and Kate Cushing Professor of Internal Medicine and professor of dermatology, was named vice chair of translational research for Yale Cancer Center's department of internal medicine July 21.

6. Anna Kress, MD, was named an assistant professor of medicine in the hematology section at Smilow Cancer Hospital on July 19.

7. George Goshua, MD, was named an assistant professor of medicine in the hematology section at Smilow Cancer Hospital on July 19.

8. Gabrielle Peters, MD, was named an assistant professor in the department of therapeutic radiology at Smilow Cancer Hospital July 13.

9. Detroit-based Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Hospital selected Brian Gamble as its new president. He began his role July 4.

10. The American Society for Radiation Oncology appointed Howard Sandler, MD, its president-elect July 20.