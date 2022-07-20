Dr. Howard Sandler elected president of American Society for Radiation Oncology

The American Society for Radiation Oncology appointed Howard Sandler, MD, its president-elect July 20.

Dr. Sandler currently serves as chair of the department of radiation oncology at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Cancer. He will begin his term as president-elect in October, followed by single-year terms as president, chair and then immediate past chair of the board.

"Leading the American Society for Radiation Oncology is an honor and an opportunity to help shape the agenda for our specialty over the next several years," Dr. Sandler said. "My focus will be on five priority areas, all of which align with the work being done at Cedars-Sinai Cancer and the broader field of radiation oncology."