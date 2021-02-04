WWII army nurse dies at 105

Rose Bayuk, an army nurse who served during World War II, died Jan. 7, the Star Tribune reported Feb. 3.

During her time in the Army Nurse Corps, Ms. Bayuk worked on a hospital ship that transported wounded soldiers to the U.S. She spent about four years on the ship, crossing the Atlantic Ocean 26 times, according to a Press Publications report.

Ms. Bayuk grew up in Buhl, a small town in northern Minnesota and attended nursing school at Kahler Hospital's School of Nursing, which is now Rochester Methodist Hospital.

After serving in the army, Ms. Bayuk had a long career as a clinic nurse and directed a nursing home in her home state, the Star Tribune reports.

Ms. Bayuk's long life can be attributed to her sharp intellect and social activity, her son Mark Bayuk, told the news outlet.

"She always wanted to be the last one to leave the party," Mr. Bayuk said.

More articles on nursing:

Florida nurse tapped as honorary Super Bowl captain

5 best paying cities, states for nurse practitioners

10 best paying locations for nurses

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.