Florida nurse tapped as honorary Super Bowl captain

A Florida nurse is among three people chosen to serve as honorary captains during Super Bowl LV, the National Football League said Jan. 27.

Nurse manager Suzie Dorner — along with Trimaine Davis, an educator from Los Angeles, and James Martin, a Marines Corp veteran from Pittsburgh — will participate in the official on-field coin toss ceremony Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla. Presidential Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem about the three honorary captains.

Ms. Dorner, Mr. Davis and Mr. Martin were chosen "because of their dedication and selfless commitment to helping others," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release.

Suzie Dorner is a nurse manager at Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. She had been in this position for about four months when the pandemic began and saw her medical intensive care unit turned into a COVID-19 ICU, she told news station WTSP. Ms. Dorner also lost two grandparents during the public health crisis and "represents the thousands of healthcare workers across the country and across the world that have risked their own lives for the sake of our own," the NFL said.

Read more about the honorary captains here.

More articles on nursing:

New Jersey nursing students petition after school requires COVID-19 vaccination

Chicago nurse was under the influence while treating patients, stole hospital equipment, officials say

Nursing students return to COVID-19 frontlines in Maryland

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.