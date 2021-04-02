Johns Hopkins nursing school names interim dean

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins School of Nursing has appointed Marie Nolan, PhD, RN, to serve as the school's interim dean, effective April 16.

Dr. Nolan has held numerous leadership positions at the nursing school, including as executive vice dean and director of the PhD program, among others. Through a collaboration with Peking Union Medical College in Beijing, she directed Johns Hopkins School of Nursing's first doctoral program in China to graduate nurses with a PhD.

An expert on critical illness, Dr. Nolan has served on advisory panels focused on end-of-life care research at the National Institutes of Health.

She succeeds Patricia Davison, PhD, RN, who has taken a position at University of Wollongong in Australia.

