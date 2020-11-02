HHS sends nursing teams to help battle COVID-19 in Montana hospitals

Five nursing teams with at least five medical professionals per team are on the ground at several eastern and central Montana hospitals where COVID-19 has led to staffing shortages, according to a Nov. 2 news release.

"These nursing teams are stepping up to fill in the gaps with staffing shortages and help ensure that together as Montanans we can work to save lives," said Gov. Steve Bullock.

The nursing teams, placed across five Montana hospitals, were secured at the end of October from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will continue assisting the hospitals for up to 30 days.

An increased number of state healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19 or are under quarantine led to the nursing shortage, according to the release.

