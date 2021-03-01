4 nurses saving lives off the job

Below are the stories of some nurses saving lives outside the workplace:

1. Katelyn Spicer, RN, pulled her neighbor from a burning Knoxville, Tenn., home Feb. 28, NBC affiliate WBIR reports. Ms. Spicer called 911 after seeing heavy smoke coming from a neighboring house. She opened the front door and found the elderly resident lying inside. Ms. Spicer pulled the elderly woman from the home and the woman was transported to Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Burn Center, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

2. Hollyanne Milley, RN, a cardiac nurse, was attending the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Washington, D.C.-based Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 11 when she saw a man collapsed on the ground, reports The Wall Street Journal. The man, described as a veteran in his 60s, was unresponsive with labored breathing, Ms. Milley said. She directed someone to call 911 and began administering CPR, pumping his chest for about two minutes. The man began to breathe again and paramedics arrived shortly thereafter.

3. Police are crediting Kenzie Cox, RN, a nurse who had recently moved to Maine, with likely saving a man's life, reports NBC affiliate WCSH. Police responded to a call reporting that a man had collapsed and "died" next to his car in a parking lot in late November. Ms. Cox happened to see the man collapse and performed CPR. By the time police arrived, the man was responsive.

4. Emily Roeder, RN, helped save a now-retired fire chief's life after he suffered cardiac arrest Aug. 21, reports ABC affiliate KSTP-TV. Wayne Kewitsch had a heart attack while he was driving. "There was an SUV in front of us […] the next thing we know, we watch the car slowly drift off the road onto the road approach, went airborne and into the swamp," Ms. Roeder told KSTP-TV. Ms. Roeder, a nurse at Coon Rapids, Minn.-based Mercy Hospital, performed hands-only CPR. Soon, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Emergency Management Coordinator Monte Fronk brought a defibrillator to the scene, and together, they revived Mr. Kewitsch.

More articles on nursing:

Utah nurse who had severe COVID-19 receives double lung transplant

Alabama gets 1st DNAP program

Press Ganey taps former Jefferson Health nurse as CNO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.