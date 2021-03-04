16 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 16 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Middlebury, Vt.-based Porter Medical Center seeks an associate vice president/chief nursing officer.

2. St. Peter, Minn.-based River's Edge Hospital and Clinic seeks a chief nursing officer.

3. HCA Houston Healthcare West seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

4. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus seeks a chief nursing officer and senior vice president.

5. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health seeks an associate chief nursing officer at its San Antonio location.

6. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. Inverness, Fla.-based Citrus Memorial Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

8. Naperville, Ill.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South seeks a chief nursing officer.

9. Oklahoma City-based Community Hospital OKC seeks a chief nursing officer.

10. Chester, Pa.-based Crozer Keystone Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

11. Greenville, S.C.-based Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

12. Melbourne (Fla.) Regional Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

13. Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services seeks an associate chief nursing officer of outpatient ambulatory services.

14. Nashville, Tenn.-based Centennial Medical Center seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

15. Spokane, Wash.-based Inland Northwest Behavioral Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

16. Medical City Dallas seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

