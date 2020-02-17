10 Arizona hospitals with top nurse-patient communication scores

The following hospitals in Arizona received top marks on patients' HCAHPS surveys for nurse communication.

At least 81 percent of patients at these 10 hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from April 2018 through March 2019, the most recent data available.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Arizona Specialty Hospital (Chandler)

Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)

Banner Goldfield Medical Center (Apache Junction)

Banner Ironwood Medical Center (Queen Creek)

The Core Institute Specialty Hospital (Phoenix)

Holy Cross Hospital (Nogales )

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center (Safford)

OASIS Hospital (Phoenix)

Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

