Trump's budget proposal would cut nursing programs

President Donald Trump's budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2021, released Feb. 10, would eliminate several nursing programs under the HHS and Department of Education.

If the budget passes, most Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs would be eliminated, with the exception of the Nurse Corps program, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, which opposes the budget.

"Federal funding for Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs is essential to our nursing schools, students and the profession," said Ann Cary, PhD, RN,chair of the AACN's board of directors. "Without adequate funding for these programs, the health and well-being of all Americans will suffer."

The AACN believes the budget cuts undermine the government's long-standing commitment to educating the future nursing workforce to meet healthcare needs in the U.S.

The plan would also cut Medicaid and ACA spending by a combined $1 trillion, according to The New York Times.

