Concordia University-Portland to close; Minnesotan location to take over nursing program

Concordia University, St. Paul (Minn.) is creating a program to help nursing students at its sister school, Concordia University-Portland (Ore.), complete their degrees in Portland after the campus shutters at the end of the spring semester.

Concordia University-Portland announced plans to close on Feb. 10.

"We were deeply saddened that a sister Concordia institution will have to close its doors," said Rev. Brian Friedrich, PhD, president of Concordia University, St. Paul, in a press release. "In such situations, students are always the top priority, and we quickly realized we were in a position to provide a solution for hundreds of students from our sister university who feel called to serve in the healthcare field."

The nursing program will be subject to regulatory approval and accreditation. Concordia also hopes the program can be made available to future students.

