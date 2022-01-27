9 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From health systems facing antitrust lawsuits to hospital employees suing over retirement plan fees, here are the latest hospital lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Judge waives injunction preventing ThedaCare employees from moving to Ascension

A Wisconsin judge lifted an order that prevented seven ThedaCare employees from leaving to join Ascension Northeast Wisconsin, both Appleton-based, until ThedaCare could find enough replacements.

2. Employees sue Sutter Health over use of 'corrosive' cleanser

Five employees filed a lawsuit against Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, alleging the health system had them use a "corrosive" cleanser to mitigate high rates of Costridioides difficile in its hospitals

3. HCA hit with antitrust lawsuit in Florida

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., is facing a federal antitrust case in Florida concerning the orthopedic surgery market.

4. Former Boston Children's employees sue hospital over retirement plan fees

Four former employees of Boston Children's Hospital are suing the organization over allegations that it did not fully disclose the expenses associated with its $1.1 billion retirement plan.

5. Physician accused of spreading 'harmful' COVID-19 misinformation sues Houston Methodist

A Houston physician who resigned her provisional privileges at Houston Methodist Hospital after being suspended for using social media to spread what the hospital called "dangerous misinformation which is not based in science," is suing the hospital.

6. Bon Secours Mercy Health settles false claims case for $1M

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations it submitted false claims to Medicare.

7. Hartford HealthCare hit with antitrust claims by rival

Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Conn., filed a lawsuit Jan. 11 against Hartford HealthCare alleging the health system monopolized regional medical care by acquiring physician practices and demanding physicians refer cases to its facilities, regardless of whether that is best for patients.

8. UC San Diego Health settles with feds in false claims case

UC San Diego Health agreed to pay $2.98 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act.

9. Broward Health sued over October data breach that exposed 1.3 million patients' info

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health is facing a potential class-action lawsuit after it notified about 1.35 million patients that their protected health information was exposed during an October cyberattack. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 12 by one of the patients whose information was affected.