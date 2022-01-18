Bon Secours Mercy Health settles false claims case for $1M

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations it submitted false claims to Medicare, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The settlement was announced Jan. 14 by the Justice Department. According to prosecutors, from 2013-17, the health system billed Medicare for tests and equipment to treat sleep apnea in patients who didn't need it.

Prosecutors say the health system created reports from sleep tests made by noncertified sleep technologists and inaccurately reported test results. As a result, prosecutors say the test didn't qualify for Medicare reimbursement.



A spokesperson for Bon Secours told the Enquirer that the health system does not comment on litigation.

