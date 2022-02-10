7 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From a New Hampshire hospital resolving false claims allegations to nurses accusing PeaceHealth of retaliation, here are the latest hospital lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. New Hampshire hospital settles kickback-related false claims case

Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., agreed to pay $3.8 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act through providing kickbacks.

2. Nurses accuse PeaceHealth of retaliation after raising safety concerns

Nurses who worked at hospitals owned or operated by Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth are accusing the health system of retaliating against them when they raised concerns about patient and worker safety.

3. UPMC sues, disputes owing contributions to union pension fund

UPMC McKeesport (Pa.), part of Pittsburgh-based UPMC, has filed a lawsuit over union claims that the hospital owes about $300,000 in pension contributions.

4. ThedaCare drops lawsuit against Ascension over employees' exit

Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare dropped a lawsuit against Ascension Northeast Wisconsin that sought to prevent employees from leaving to join Ascension's hospital in Appleton, Wis.

5. CHS owes fees in $98M fraud case, court rules

Whistleblowers who helped the federal government reach a $98 million false claims settlement with Community Health Systems in 2014 can recover attorneys fees from the Franklin, Tenn.-based hospital operator, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Jan. 25.

6. Memorial Health System sued after ransomware attack exposed 216,500 patients' info

Marietta, Ohio-based Memorial Health System is facing a potential class-action lawsuit after it notified about 216,500 patients that their protected health information was exposed during an August ransomware attack.

7. Employees sue Sutter Health over use of 'corrosive' cleanser

Five employees filed a lawsuit against Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, alleging the health system had them use a "corrosive" cleanser to mitigate high rates of Costridioides difficile in its hospitals.