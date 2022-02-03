UPMC sues, disputes owing contributions to union pension fund

UPMC McKeesport (Pa.), part of Pittsburgh-based UPMC, has filed a lawsuit over union claims that the hospital owes about $300,000 in pension contributions, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The hospital filed the lawsuit Feb. 1 in federal court against Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania and its pension fund.

In the lawsuit, UPMC McKeesport contends the hospital does not owe the money because pension fund contributions begin after a nurse finishes probation, the Post-Gazette reported. SEIU claims that the contributions — for hours nurses worked before their probation ended — begin on the employee's first day on the job.

Additionally, under contracts between the union and hospital, newly hired employees aren't officially represented by the union until the end of their probation, according to the Post-Gazette.

SEIU seeks $288,217.67 based on a discrepancy allegedly found during a 2019 union audit, plus $64.57 in daily interest.

UPMC told Becker's it is not commenting further about the lawsuit. SEIU representatives were not immediately available for comment to the Post-Gazette Feb. 3. Becker's also reached out to the union and will add a comment if received.