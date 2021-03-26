7 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From health systems in New Jersey and Virginia suing insurance companies for allegedly failing to cover losses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic to a Washington health system blaming a billing vendor for bankruptcy, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. New Jersey health system sues insurer over $2.5B policy payout

RWJBarnabas Health sued an insurance carrier for allegedly refusing to cover the West Orange, N.J.-based system's pandemic-related losses.

2. Practice association's $58M win against Tennessee health system upheld

The Tennessee Supreme Court denied Kingsport, Tenn.-based Wellmont Health System's appeal of a $58 million judgement against it in a breach of contract case.

3. Virginia health system sues insurer after $150M in COVID-19 losses

Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic is suing its insurance provider, American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co., after the insurer allegedly refused to cover the system’s losses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. USC to pay $1.1B settlement over physician sex abuse scandal

The University of Southern California in Los Angeles agreed to pay $1.1 billion to hundreds of patients who filed class-action lawsuits accusing a former student health gynecologist of repeated sexual abuse.

5. Class action targets UPMC over data breach

UPMC and its billing and legal services provider are accused of compromising the personal information of 36,000 patients in a class-action lawsuit filed against the Pittsburgh-based health system and law firm.

6. Washington health system blames Cerner for bankruptcy

Astria Health's former EHR and revenue cycle vendor is to blame for the health system's bankruptcy and the closure of one of its hospitals last year, according to a complaint filed March 22 in bankruptcy court.

7. Judge trims claims against Aetna in cancer coverage lawsuit

Aetna again got a partial win in a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims the health insurer wrongfully denied coverage for a cancer treatment called proton beam radiation therapy.

