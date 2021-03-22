Class action targets UPMC over data breach

UPMC and its billing and legal services provider are accused of compromising the personal information of 36,000 patients in a class-action lawsuit filed against the Pittsburgh-based health system and law firm, according to ABC affiliate WTAE.

In February, UPMC and Charles J. Hilton and Associates reported a data breach affecting 36,000 patients. The law firm told UPMC in December that some of the health system's patient information may have been accessed during a breach on its email system between April 1, 2020 and June 25, 2020.

UPMC notified patients of the breach on Feb. 5. Patients' Social Security numbers, birth dates, bank and financial account numbers, medical record numbers and diagnosis details were exposed.

The lawsuit accuses UPMC and Charles J. Hilton and Associates of negligence, invasion of privacy and other counts and seeks to identify all the people affected and recover their money.

UPMC and the law firm declined to comment on the lawsuit, according to the report.

