Jefferson Health invests in digital fingerprinting tech for monitoring cyber safety of patient records

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University recently inked a partnership with Terbium Labs, a tech company developing automated and secure technologies for monitoring protected health information and employee records.

Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University are investing in Terbium to support the company's development of its health data monitoring platform, which uses patented digital fingerprinting technology to create a one-way digital signature of any types of data, including PHI, employee records and confidential medical search.

Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University will use Terbium's platform to automatically ingest and monitor files for sensitive information without revealing the data to anyone, including Terbium, according to a March 18 news release. The platform will also let the organizations continuously monitor where its data can be found across the open and dark web and how its risk evolves over time.

"To help protect our PHI and PII, we needed a secure and proactive solution, one that can integrate into our existing systems — ranging from our HR management platform to our research data management platform to our patient portal — ensuring we are monitoring all of our valuable assets, while staying compliant with regulations tied to this type of data," said Mark Odom, vice president and CISO at Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health, according to the news release.

More articles on cybersecurity:

California state employee accused of breaching 2,000+ patient, employee health records

CISA, FBI warn of new TrickBot malware campaign: 10 tips to protect your hospital

Ransomware attack exposes 27,000+ Arizona health plan members' data for 2.5 weeks

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.