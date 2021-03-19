Practice association's $58M win against Tennessee health system upheld

The Tennessee Supreme Court has denied Kingsport, Tenn.-based Wellmont Health System's appeal of a $58 million judgement against it in a breach of contract case, according to WJHL.

Highlands Physicians, a Kingsport-based independent practice association, brought the lawsuit in 2016 against Wellmont. The lawsuit alleged that Wellmont attempted to put Highlands Physicians out of business by cutting its resources and secretly signing contracts with payers.

Wellmont is now part of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health. The decision, issued March 17, means Ballad must pay Highlands physicians and its affiliated physicians $58 million plus accrued interest, according to the report.

Read the full WJHL article here.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Investigation launched after Indiana nurse unhooked oxygen from COVID-19 patient

Ex-New Jersey hospital employee charged with stealing $8.2M worth of medication

Texas pharma CEO charged in $134M scheme

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.