5 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a Florida healthcare provider suing Amazon Web Services to California hospitals filing a lawsuit challenging conditions imposed on their affiliation plan, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. California hospitals sue attorney general over conditions for affiliation

Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Hospital and Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai filed a lawsuit challenging the conditions imposed for approval of their affiliation by the California attorney general.

2. Clinical lab scientist says California medical center fired her for 'long COVID'

A woman who worked as a clinical lab scientist at Fresno-based Community Hospitals of Central California filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired for missing too much work while recovering from "long-haul" COVID-19.

3. Humana reaches $17M settlement in home health workers' overtime lawsuit

Humana reached a $17 million settlement agreement to resolve a class-action case that accused the health insurer of not properly paying overtime wages.

4. Magellan wins dismissal in mental health claims lawsuit

A judge granted Magellan Health's motions to dismiss allegations that the managed healthcare company improperly denied coverage for mental healthcare.

5. Florida provider sues Amazon Web Services for hosting stolen patient, employee health data

Fort Myers, Fla.-based SalusCare filed a lawsuit March 24 against Amazon Web Services claiming that the cloud storage company is hosting healthcare data allegedly stolen from SalusCare in a cyberattack earlier in March.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

New Florida law gives hospitals a shield in COVID-19 suits

Texas woman admits selling patient information stolen from EHR

New Jersey health system sues insurer over $2.5B policy payout

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.