Texas woman admits selling patient information stolen from EHR

A Texas woman has pleaded guilty for her role in a multimillion-dollar conspiracy involving the sale of forged prescriptions, the Department of Justice announced March 25.

Lydia Henslee, 29, of Denison, Texas, pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess and use means of identification in connection with various offenses after being indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2019.

According to information presented to the court, Ms. Henslee and her co-conspirators breached a healthcare provider's EHR system to steal patients' protected health information and personal information. The stolen information was then included in fraudulent physician orders and sold to durable medical equipment providers.

The defendants allegedly received more than $1.4 million from selling the stolen information over an eight-month period.

In 2020, Ms. Henslee was also charged for her role in an alleged scheme that involved paying and receiving kickbacks in exchange for orders from physicians.

Ms. Henslee faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

