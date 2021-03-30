Humana reaches $17M settlement in home health workers' overtime lawsuit

Humana reached a $17 million settlement agreement to resolve a class-action case that accused the health insurer of not properly paying overtime wages, according to court documents.

In their lawsuit, plaintiffs and settlement class members who are home healthcare workers alleged their employer, Humana at Home, had them work 24-hour live-in shifts or hourly shifts that lasted up to 12 hours without proper overtime pay.

A settlement agreement to resolve the allegations was filed March 26 in the U.S. District Court in Connecticut. On average, the agreement would give each class member a minimum of $6,800. Humana and the plaintiffs asked for the settlement, which they described as "fair, reasonable, and adequate," to be granted preliminary approval.

