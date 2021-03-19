5 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From California suing the largest nursing home chain in the U.S. to a federal judge blocking a final HHS rule, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. Federal judge blocks HHS final rule on 340B program

A federal judge blocked HHS from implementing its administration dispute resolution final rule, released in December, ruling that the department didn't follow proper protocols when finalizing the rule.

2. CVS can't get temporary restraining order against Aetna exec who left for Cigna

A Washington court denied CVS Pharmacy's motion for a temporary restraining order against a former Aetna executive who left to work for Cigna.

3. Physician's $10M lawsuit claims Atrium Health fired her for taking time off to care for her daughter

A maternal fetal medicine physician is suing Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, alleging she faced retaliation after taking leave to care for her sick daughter.

4. Trinity Health, Mount Carmel must face libel claims, court rules

Several healthcare workers terminated by Mount Carmel Health System after an investigation into the overdose deaths of intensive care unit patients can proceed with some of their defamation claims against the health system, its CEO and parent organization Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, a federal court ruled.

5. California sues largest US nursing home chain after exposé

California prosecutors are suing the nation's largest chain of senior living communities, claiming Brentwood, Tenn.-based Brookdale Senior Living manipulated Medicare's star-rating system.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Investigation launched after Indiana nurse unhooked oxygen from COVID-19 patient

Ex-New Jersey hospital employee charged with stealing $8.2M worth of medication

Texas pharma CEO charged in $134M scheme

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.