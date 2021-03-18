CVS can't get temporary restraining order against Aetna exec who left for Cigna

A Washington court denied CVS Pharmacy's motion for a temporary restraining order against a former Aetna executive who left to work for Cigna.

CVS sued Timothy Brown, its former chief Medicare officer, in a federal complaint filed Feb. 9 in Rhode Island. CVS accused Mr. Brown of breach of contract and misappropriation of trade secrets after he sought employment at Aetna competitor Cigna.

Judge Marsha Pechman of the Western District of Washington said CVS didn't demonstrate the likelihood of success on claims its former executive would breach contract or share trade secrets with Cigna.

In addition to the temporary restraining order, CVS sought an injunction blocking Mr. Brown from working for Cigna for one year from the date he resigned from Aetna, which was Jan. 22. Ms. Pechman said if CVS continues to seek a preliminary injunction, it must meet with Mr. Brown to see if both parties can agree on a briefing schedule and an evidentiary hearing date.

