Yale New Haven Health launches at-home infusion program

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health plans to launch a home infusion program Sept. 9, the health system said in an emailed news release.

As part of the program, patients will receive infusion treatments at home for conditions that typically used to require a visit to a hospital or infusion clinic, including IV hydration and nutrition, antibiotics, and immune and monoclonal therapies.

The health system said the program is intended to increase access to home-based care, boost patient convenience, and lower barriers and disruptions to care.