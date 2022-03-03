VA eyes simulation platform for physician training

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking help to design a new virtual reality platform that could be used for training physicians, Nextgov reported March 2.

The request for information, posted Feb. 18 by officials at the VA’s Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning hub, seeks contractors who can implement a simulation platform for learning and education. The program aims to create and employ simulations that provide a safe environment where physicians can experiment and practice without serious consequences.

The Simulation Platform for Learning and Education — or SIMPLE — is also intended to be available on all devices and networks, to enable cohesive remote work, such as remotely practicing procedures on mannequins and for hosting simulation scenarios and events.