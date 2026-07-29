Ransomware attack at health IT vendor exposes 442,000 patients’ data

Unlimited Technology Systems, a practice management and revenue cycle software vendor, has disclosed a data breach affecting at least 442,000 patients whose personal and medical information was exposed in an October 2025 hack.

A subsequent forensic investigation found an unauthorized actor accessed files and obtained personal information between Oct. 5 and Oct. 10, 2025, according to a notice filed with the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Exposed data varied by individual and may have included health insurance and patient balance information, medical record numbers, dates of service, diagnosis details, Social Security numbers, scanned identification documents and insurance cards.

Unlimited Systems has confirmed the incident was a ransomware attack. The company said several systems within the commercial datacenter hosting its g4-Centricity for Vector platform were encrypted, prompting it to suspend access to the hosted systems, launch a forensic investigation and notify law enforcement.

“Our team conducted a thorough review of the data involved in the incident and has directly notified all Unlimited Systems customers whose data was believed to be involved,” a company spokesperson told Becker’s. The firm said it has no evidence the data has been misused.

The company said the breach did not involve full patient medical records, medical imaging or financial account information such as credit card or bank account numbers. Unlimited Systems began notifying affected individuals July 21, 2026 and is offering 24 months of free identity monitoring.

Iowa’s notice alone covers roughly 162,000 residents, while South Carolina’s filing lists about 148,000. Residents of California, Massachusetts, Texas and Vermont are also among those affected.

As a third-party software vendor serving specialty healthcare practices nationwide, Unlimited Systems’ breach illustrates how a single vendor incident can ripple across patients of dozens of unrelated provider organizations.

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