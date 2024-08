San Francisco was named the top U.S. city for startups, according to Coworking Mag.

The magazine scored 108 cities based on four categories: support system, funding availability, operational setup cost and availability of talent. Here are the top 10:

1. San Francisco

2. New York City

3. Los Angeles

4. Seattle

5. Chicago

6. Atlanta

7. Austin, Texas

8. Miami

9. Denver

10. Boston