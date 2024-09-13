Top 10 health IT deals of Q2

Venture capital investment in health IT remained slow but steady in the second quarter of 2024, with clinical workflow automation and revenue cycle (particularly prior authorization) the two main focus areas, PitchBook reported Sept. 13.

Here are the top 10 health IT venture capital deals from Q2, including one where a health system was the lead investor, according to the market researcher (with the dollar amount and company's specialty):

1. Innovaccer: $250 million (multifunctional analytics — lead investor was Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente)

2. Rad AI: $50 million (clinical documentation)

SmarterDx: $50 million (billing and coding)

4. ShiftMed: $47 million (workforce management)

5. Abacus Insights: $40.9 million (data ecosystem)

6. Atropos Health: $33 million (clinical decision support)

7. Adonis: $31 million (revenue optimization)

Sensi.AI: $31 million (governance, risk and compliance, and quality assurance)

9. Humata Health: $25 million (billing and coding)

10. Smart Reporting: $24.8 million (clinical documentation)