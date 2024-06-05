The top priorities of CIOs, per Deloitte

Keeping ahead of emerging technologies is the top priority of CIOs, according to a June 4 Deloitte report.

Here are the four biggest priorities of IT executives this year, according to the professional services firm's February survey of 211 CIOs and technology leaders:

1. Emerging technology: Staying ahead of emerging tech and solutions (i.e. artificial intelligence/generative AI, quantum computing, augmented/virtual reality, etc.).

2. Data and AI: Harnessing the full potential of data, analytics, AI and machine learning.

3. Cybersecurity: Alleviating cyber risks and preventing cyberattacks.

4. Advocating tech strategy: Organizing, managing and rationalizing the tech strategy inside the organization.