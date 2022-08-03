Sanford Health leverages patient data to develop diagnostic AI products

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has partnered with health tech startup Dandelion Health to develop AI products that can aid medical decisions, improve diagnostics and drug development.

Dandelion Health will make the health systems clinical patient data available to AI developers in healthcare to improve patient care via AI, according to an Aug. 2 press release.

Sanford Health is one of two health systems to partner with Dandelion, the other being San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare.

Dandelion Health is in discussions with additional health systems to ultimately reach a total of five large health system partners, representing rural and urban populations from different regions across the country.

"Sanford Health serves a diverse population across our 250,000 square-mile footprint, with two-thirds of our patients living in rural areas. It is vital that all patients, regardless of where they live, are included in the data as well as have access to modern healthcare," said Kent Lehr, chief business development officer of Sanford Health. "We believe this collaboration with Dandelion and Sharp will strengthen the ways we are able to deliver care and improve lives."