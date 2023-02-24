Orlando Health's $20M VC arm: 4 things to know

Orlando (Fla.) Health has a venture capital arm that focuses on early-stage companies creating disruptive healthcare technologies that align with the health system's strategy.

Here are four things to know about Orlando Health Ventures:

1. It started in 2018 with $20 million.

2. It is led by managing director Bobby Helmedag.

3. Its notable exits include data analytics provider Health Catalyst, which went public in 2019, and health IT company Phynd, which was bought by healthcare software developer Symplr in 2021.

4. Its recent investments include participating in a $6.3 million series B round for pediatric sepsis device maker 410 Medical in November; leading a $21.5 million series B round for Vergent Bioscience in October; and joining a $245 million series D round for at-home dialysis company Quanta in June 2021.