Ochsner Lafayette General's $16M VC fund: 5 things to know

Ochsner Lafayette (La.) General has a venture capital arm that supports emerging companies focused on data and deep learning, patient experience, value-based care and automating back-office functions.

Here are five things to know about the Ochsner Lafayette General Healthcare Innovation Fund:

1. It started in 2016 with its first fund, which was for $3 million with a match from the state of Louisiana, and launched its second, worth $10 million, in 2019.

2. Its investors include Ochsner Lafayette General Health, New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System, home health company LHC Group (now owned by UnitedHealth Group), medical transportation firm Acadian Companies, and the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation.

3. It invests $250,000 to $500,000 per round and no more than $1 million per company.

4. It co-led a $3 million round in October for biotech company Obtala Sciences, invested $500,000 in digital health startup Think Genetic in 2021, and helped launch prescription delivery service Presto Health in 2020.

5. One investment, IT company HealthLoop, was acquired by software developer GetWellNetwork in 2018.